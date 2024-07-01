The Herald
Election Live: Swinney pushed on ferries, gender, independence and NHS

Live

Election Live: campaign enters final week

General Election 2024
Politics
Scotland
By The Herald Election Team

  • Swinney and SNP in Peterhead
  • Sarwar and Labour campaigning in Methil
  • Tories launch new ad van
  • Lib Dems in Highlands - Ed Davey bungee jumps in Eastbourne
  • Postal ballot row rumbles on

