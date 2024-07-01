The long-awaited retread of the classic adventure story was confirmed earlier this year when both Stahelski – the man behind the hugely successful John Wick films – and Man of Steel and Witcher star Cavill were announced to be onboard.

The film, listed as a “tentpole” release by Lionsgate Motion Pictures, is due to release in 2026.

Speaking at the Mediterranean Film Festival on Malta on Sunday, Stahleski said he was travelling to Scotland today.

Chad Stahelski and guest attending the gala screening of John Wick (Image: PA)

He said: "We start shooting in January in Scotland, that's why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout."

Though much-loved by its fans, Highlander was an oddity of 80s cinema. The time-shifting 1986 movie was shot by Australian rock music video director Russell Mulcahy and concerned a group of secret immortals who battled each other through the centuries until only one was left.

Despite boasting the famous tagline ‘There can be only one’, the film spanned several sequels of declining quality and a long-running TV series.

There was also an eclectic approach to casting – with French actor Christopher Lambert starring as the 16th-century immortal Scottish clansman Connor MacLeod, Sean Connery as his Egyptian-via-medieval-Spain mentor Ramírez, and American actor Clancy Brown as Russian villain The Kurgan.

Scenes in the original were shot at various locations in Scotland, including Eilean Donan Castle, Glen Coe, Glen Nevis, Loch Shiel, Torridon and Skye. Other filming took place in London, New York and Wales.

It is not known if those locations will be revisited, but the director is clearly striving to match the original’s authenticity with scenes shot in Scotland.

Sean Connery in the original Highlander (Image: NQ)

Highlander was a box office flop on its initial U.S. release before later achieving a slow-burn global success in the emergent video and DVD market.

The fantasy epic continues to exert an enduring appeal with movie lovers which refuses to die, and was digitally restored for a 30th anniversary re-release in cinemas and on DVD in 2016.

But fans have long held out hope for a remake with modern affects and star-power actors.

"It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love," Stahelski said. "I love what it's about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it's a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together."

In the original, swords were the chosen weapon the immortals used to fight their duels, with decapitation the aim of the battle as this was the one way to ensure the undying combatants didn’t get up again.

Henry Cavill stars in the remake (Image: PA)

Stahelski confirmed that these type of battles will feature heavily in the film, though working out the logistics has been a headache – sometimes literally.

He said: "Swords, to me, are of one of the trickiest things to do in fight scenes, because if I mess up too much with the firearm, the muzzle flashes are digital.

"So we don't have to worry about hurting anyone. When we do car stuff, that's also a big concern. But there's ways now, cables that take some of the hazards out for the cast."

He added: "Swords, it's a little trickier because now I got to trust that my actors are swinging this piece of metal at each other, and hopefully not gonna take their eyes out or stab somebody.

“Every sword movie, somebody gets poked or hit on the head or something like that. It takes a little bit more skill and a little bit more dedication. So that's always a concern."