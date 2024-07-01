Now celebrating 30 years of success, the Garage Leisure Complex in Kilmarnock offers fun for all ages with bowling, go-karting, adventure golf and more
CELEBRATING its 30th birthday this year, the Garage Leisure Complex in Kilmarnock is still at the forefront of providing fun for all the family, from the very young to the very old.
Since opening in 1994, the family business has continued to innovate and now offers ten pin bowling, go-karting, adventure golf, a bar and a nightclub within the complex.
The adventure golf is the newest addition to the indoor leisure centre and was created after owner
Jamie MacKenzie visited adventure golf offerings all over Britain to make sure Kilmarnock’s was ahead of the game.
“I like to move with the times and because we have so much to offer under one roof people can try different activities any time they come,” he said.
The adventure golf is designed to appeal to children and adults alike, with a forest theme on the ground floor and a sports theme on the upper floor. “Both are very exciting but offer a different experience for people to enjoy,” said Mr MacKenzie.
Suitably for a building that was once a car garage, the complex boasts high performance go-karting, utilising the latest light weight racing chassis and race-tuned Honda engines for the ultimate thrill.
The professionally designed track is suitable for both children and adults, with 120cc cadet karts for children from eight-years-old. More experienced and older juniors will be then allowed to experience the 200cc adult karts.
Larger parties can book full Grand Prix packages and there is a function suite for buffet and drinks for race events or special occasions.
Children under 18 are allowed in the Studio Function Suite until midnight. There is a photobooth to capture those funny moments and memories of the event, as well as a large projector screen that can be used for staff training, team building events, karaoke and race nights.
“We have maximised space so that the track allows for Grand Prix for up to 20 people, with five or six on the track at one time,” said Mr MacKenzie. “We organise a quarter-final, semi-final, a final and a race for the fastest losers so it is excellent for team building, birthday parties and other celebrations.”
There is an online booking system for the bowling, go-karting and adventure golf but as the Grand Prix are specific to customer requirements, customers are asked to call to arrange a bespoke package.
The Garage Leisure Complex is the only place in Ayrshire to offer both indoor adventure golf and indoor karting and is one of just three bowling alleys in the region. It has 12 lanes and during the Euros will be showing all the games on big screens so that players don’t miss out.
The games will also be shown in the bars where children are allowed up to 10pm. As the football games are all due to finish by 10pm that should work for even the most football daft family.
There is a Doubles Bowling League every Thursday evening, a Singles League every Monday evening, while juniors can compete in a league format every Saturday morning.
The Garage Leisure Complex is also only one of three places in Scotland where you can find a Wimpy outlet which is popular with customers who use the complex.
The famous Garage nightclub is Ayrshire’s longest running nightclub and is open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. It has just been fully fitted with state-of-the-art lighting, a stunning new bubble wall, curved equaliser wall and retro LED dancefloor. There are guest DJs, club nights and live acts and disco parties for younger customers.
“People had to do that for so long that they are making an effort to get out and about now, and we are a great venue for families, especially when the weather is uncertain,” said Mr MacKenzie.
“Everyone should keep an eye on our website and social media platforms as there will be more additions to the business in the not so distant future. We at The Garage are looking forward to some exciting times ahead.”
-------------------------------------------
DISCOVER ALL SUMMER ACTIVITIES IN EAST AYRSHIRE
Just scan the QR code below
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here