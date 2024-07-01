Since opening in 1994, the family business has continued to innovate and now offers ten pin bowling, go-karting, adventure golf, a bar and a nightclub within the complex.

The adventure golf is the newest addition to the indoor leisure centre and was created after owner

Jamie MacKenzie visited adventure golf offerings all over Britain to make sure Kilmarnock’s was ahead of the game.

“I like to move with the times and because we have so much to offer under one roof people can try different activities any time they come,” he said.

The Garage’s latest adddition is a fun adventure golf course for all the family

The adventure golf is designed to appeal to children and adults alike, with a forest theme on the ground floor and a sports theme on the upper floor. “Both are very exciting but offer a different experience for people to enjoy,” said Mr MacKenzie.

Suitably for a building that was once a car garage, the complex boasts high performance go-karting, utilising the latest light weight racing chassis and race-tuned Honda engines for the ultimate thrill.

The professionally designed track is suitable for both children and adults, with 120cc cadet karts for children from eight-years-old. More experienced and older juniors will be then allowed to experience the 200cc adult karts.

Larger parties can book full Grand Prix packages and there is a function suite for buffet and drinks for race events or special occasions.

Children under 18 are allowed in the Studio Function Suite until midnight. There is a photobooth to capture those funny moments and memories of the event, as well as a large projector screen that can be used for staff training, team building events, karaoke and race nights.

“We have maximised space so that the track allows for Grand Prix for up to 20 people, with five or six on the track at one time,” said Mr MacKenzie. “We organise a quarter-final, semi-final, a final and a race for the fastest losers so it is excellent for team building, birthday parties and other celebrations.”

There is an online booking system for the bowling, go-karting and adventure golf but as the Grand Prix are specific to customer requirements, customers are asked to call to arrange a bespoke package.

The Garage Leisure Complex is the only place in Ayrshire to offer both indoor adventure golf and indoor karting and is one of just three bowling alleys in the region. It has 12 lanes and during the Euros will be showing all the games on big screens so that players don’t miss out.

The games will also be shown in the bars where children are allowed up to 10pm. As the football games are all due to finish by 10pm that should work for even the most football daft family.

There is a Doubles Bowling League every Thursday evening, a Singles League every Monday evening, while juniors can compete in a league format every Saturday morning.

The Garage Leisure Complex is also only one of three places in Scotland where you can find a Wimpy outlet which is popular with customers who use the complex.

The famous Garage nightclub is Ayrshire’s longest running nightclub and is open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. It has just been fully fitted with state-of-the-art lighting, a stunning new bubble wall, curved equaliser wall and retro LED dancefloor. There are guest DJs, club nights and live acts and disco parties for younger customers.

“People had to do that for so long that they are making an effort to get out and about now, and we are a great venue for families, especially when the weather is uncertain,” said Mr MacKenzie.

“Everyone should keep an eye on our website and social media platforms as there will be more additions to the business in the not so distant future. We at The Garage are looking forward to some exciting times ahead.”



www.thegaragekilmarnock.co.uk

