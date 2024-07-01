A statement prepared by LBA on behalf of The Fringe outlines the refurbishment of 6 Infirmary Street into a “multi-purpose venue and HQ for The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society”.

The building is the former South Bridge primary school, built in 1886, which is currently South Bridge Resource Centre for Community Learning and Development and owned by the City of Edinburgh Council.

“The Fringe Society is currently fragmented across several offices in Edinburgh,” the statement reads.

“Its continued success has led to continual expansion and consequently the spaces they occupy are no longer fit for purpose.

“Infirmary Street has been identified as an ideal new home for the charity.

“This building will bring the team together, allowing them to provide better support for their performers and create a place that celebrates the culture and ethos of this fantastic charity.

“The building’s location within the Old Town of Edinburgh is minutes from current Fringe sites and offers the flexibility required for their annual expansion when numbers swell to support the festival.

“The proposals outlined in this document have been shaped by a series of collaborative workshops with stakeholders, investigative site visits and condition surveys to form a robust application for the refurbishment of 6 Infirmary Street.

“The approach taken is sensitive with a focus on preserving the existing character, whilst upgrading the building fabric and accessibility whilst maintaining flexibility for the future.”

The application adds: “The redevelopment seeks to be financially sustainable through the incorporation of rentable spaces such as rehearsal rooms and co-working areas, that offer services not available locally.

“This strategic planning ensures that the Fringe Headquarters not only meets current needs but is also prepared to adapt to future demands so The Society can continue its historical significance and ensure its legacy within Edinburgh’s cultural landscape.”

