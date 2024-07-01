A woman has died after the mobility scooter she was riding was hit by a car in the Baillieston area of Glasgow on Friday.
The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday and the 58-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she died on Sunday, June 30.
The 77-year-old man who was driving the white Ford Fiesta that was involved in the crash was also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police Scotland have now appealed for information and have urged anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
The crash happened between Church Street and Edinburgh Road and Road Policing Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.”
“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1895 of Friday, 28 June, 2024.”
