Brought to you by
NATURESCOT
Given the urgent need to tackle climate change and nature loss, our enduring bond with the natural world is vital – with NatureScot encouraging activities which foster a strong relationship
1 GO NATURAL
HELP alleviate flooding by avoiding artificial grass, paving or decking. Artificial grass blocks access to soil for insects and birds, has no climate benefits and isn’t actually maintenance-free. Make the best use of rainwater and reduce hosepipe use by capturing and storing rain in water butts - use it for washing cars, bikes, or external bins too.
2 CREATE CORRIDORS
ADD flowering pots or window boxes to encourage pollinators. If you have a garden reduce mowing to create an undisturbed wildflower patch, otherwise encourage your council to do the same at suitable greenspaces. These create natural corridors for wildlife to move through towns and cities, and will continue to be important as our climate changes.
3 LOVE WEEDS
WEEDS may traditionally have a bad name, but many, such as dandelions provide food for all types of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, hoverflies and beetles. Think of them as amazingly resilient wildflowers – rather than weeds! Get out a magnifying glass or take a close up photo to see how beautiful they are.
4 PROVIDE WATER
PONDS attract wildlife such as frogs, bees and birds. Even using a washing up bowl of water or saucer of water on a windowsill can help. Add twigs or stones so insects can rest above water.
5 GIVE TIME
VOLUNTEERING is a fun way to make a difference, meet new friends and get outdoors. Join a local project, start your own or become a citizen scientist and submit sightings of wildlife, contributing to vital research.
6 SHARE CUTTINGS
PLANTS and seeds can be expensive, but for many pollinator friendly species, existing plants can be divided or new plants can be grown from cuttings and shared with friends and neighbours.
7 BE A LAZY GARDENER
ALLOW vegetation to die back naturally – leave twigs, leaves and natural debris as shelter for insects and other wildlife. Leave seedheads – a food source for birds and homes for insects.
8 HELP LOCAL BIRDS
ADD a bird box and feeders to your garden or outdoor space. Feeders that attach to windows are available, and are a great way to observe local birds, particularly if you don’t have a garden or are housebound. Chicks need protein to grow quickly so having more flowers to attract insects helps, and adding meal worms to bird feeders provides a snack for hungry chicks!
9 FEED THE SOIL
63% of the total carbon locked in our soil is found in our peatlands – help conserve them by using only peat-free garden products. Use farmyard manures and composts, or make your own. Avoid pesticides – alternatives are available
10 LITTER PICK/BEACH CLEAN
WHEN outdoors take a bag and pair of gloves and, where safe to do so, dispose of litter you find. Whether in our oceans, parks, rivers, or woods, it’s dangerous to wildlife – animals get trapped or try to eat it. Much of our waste doesn’t biodegrade. Get friends and family involved and clean up your area.
More ways to help:
www.nature.scot/makespace
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here