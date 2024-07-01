Last week, the Electoral Management Board for Scotland said there had been "many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes" across the country.

Most of those reporting difficulties applied for a postal vote after June 7 but ahead of the June 19 deadline.

It is particularly a problem in Scotland as most schools are now closed for the summer and many families are away on holiday.

The Herald approached all 32 of Scotland's councils asking what voters should do if they had not receiced their postal ballot. We will add their responses to this page when we receive them.

Glasgow

Contact our election office and ask for a replacement. We can send this, but it is likely the better option would be to come and collect it. You can take it away, but we will also provide a private space in which you can complete it and hand it back there and then, if you prefer.

This is the normal procedure and something we do at every election.

Friday was the first day when it was legal for us to issue replacements – and, although postal packs applied for at the second deadline were only just becoming due for delivery, we endeavoured to offer replacements where people had travel issues, as we would if the pack was missing or late.

Edinburgh

The council says their emergency facility is open until polling day from 9am-5pm. Anyone who hasn’t got their postal vote today should come to the City Chambers with photo ID where a replacement pack will be issued. Same applies to anyone due to go on holiday before polling day who hasn’t received theirs.

North Lanarkshire Council

We are aware that, of more than 45,000 postal voters, a small number have not received their postal voting pack. Where this is the case, we are able to issue a replacement. However, it is essential that anyone in this position contacts the election office on 01698 302058, where staff will be able to advise the best course of action for each individual."

The returning officer and his staff will work with the Electoral Management Board for Scotland and the Electoral Commission in any review of arrangements following the election.

East Renfrewshire

Can you say what residents should do if they haven't yet received their postal ballot packs?

Phone our election office on 0141 577 3033

What they can do if they are due to go on holiday?

They can come to our Eastwood HQ if already registered to vote by post, receive a replacement pack and return their postal vote there and then. You must bring photographic ID.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

We have encouraged any residents who have not received their postal ballot pack to contact our elections team to arrange the collection of replacement postal ballot packs. Where necessary postal packs can be handed in at polling stations on 4 July.

Malcolm Burr, Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has called for a major review of capacity and systems both in his capacity as Returning Officer for the Western Isles and Convener of the Electoral Management Board of Scotland.

Highland

Royal mail have confirmed that all packs for the Highlands have been delivered.

We have had buildings in two locations open Saturday and Sunday for the issuing of replacement votes and for people to hand in their completed postal ballots.

From today we are doing this in more locations across the Highlands. Details here.

We have messages running on social media to make everyone aware of where they can go to get a replacement vote or hand in postal votes. They can also return postal votes on Thursday between 7am – 10pm to any polling station within their constituency.

North Ayrshire

It is expected that those who registered for a postal vote after 10th June will have received their postal packs on Friday, June 28, or Saturday, June 29.

If packs are not received after the mail delivery on Monday, they should contact the election office on 01294 324729 to enable us to issue a replacement postal voting pack to them. We are keeping in contact with Royal Mail to ensure that any issues are resolved.

Shetland Islands

We are aware of a small number of voters who are still waiting to receive their packs. We are assured that local delivery staff are working hard to prioritise and deliver packs as quickly as possible, but if any of these postal voters have not received their postal vote pack by Monday 1 July, they should contact the local elections office.

Lost or undelivered postal votes can be replaced by the Returning Officer – with replacement packs available from 1 July. Voters can attend the Council Offices in Kirkwall and Lerwick with ID for a pack to be reissued.

We want everyone entitled to vote to have their vote counted. We would encourage all those with a postal vote to complete and return this as soon as possible - remembering that any votes returned to Council offices or at a polling station must be accompanied by a postal vote return form or they will be rejected and not counted.

Fife

Fife House will be open for members of the public to attend to have replacements issued right up until the deadline of 5pm on the day of poll. It is helpful if they could email us in advance and we will give them a time to collect their replacement packs to avoid waits, although walk in is possible but we may not be able to issue a pack immediately.



