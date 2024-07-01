Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

Detective Sergeant Craig Donnelly said: “The Cramond Beach area would have been busy around the time the incident is reported to have taken place and we are appealing for anyone with information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who noticed two male youths in the company of two teenage girls at a bench near to Silverknowes Beach Car Park, or anything else which could be of significance.

“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern in the local community, and we will have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3438 of Saturday, 29 June, 2024.”