SARAH HARKNESS, AUTHOR
ARRAN
Where is it?
The 10 miles of beautiful, peaceful coast between Corrie and Lamlash on Arran, in the shadow of Goatfell.
Why do you go there?
I went in search of the Macmillan family. In particular, Daniel Macmillan, grandfather of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, and the founder, with his brother Alexander, of the Macmillan publishing company.
Daniel was born in a humble croft on the hill above Corrie. His paternal grandfather was the tacksman at North Cock, near Lochranza, and his mother came from a crofting family in Corrie.
How often do you go?
Sadly, I have only been once, but would love to visit again. The Macmillan family returned regularly, stayed at The Corrie Inn, and walked the paths over the fells to Lochranza. There is a memorial to Alexander Macmillan on the wall of the church at Lochranza.
How did you discover it?
I had been studying and writing about the Macmillans and their history for five years, right through Lockdown, and was just itching to get to Scotland and see for myself.
We stayed in Brodick and slowly explored the coast road. Sadly, there is little trace of the Macmillan croft these days.
What’s your favourite memory?
Two things: Finding the tombstone to the Rev Alexander Mackay in Sannox graveyard - he was married to Daniel’s aunt and was such an important figure in the Haldane Revival on the island from 1806 onwards.
Then down nearer the sea, stumbling across the Sannox chapel, such a peaceful and holy place, which was built to house Mackay’s congregation, and finding a tribute to Daniel on the wall of the guesthouse.
Who do you take?
My husband Peter and our dog Ollie. Although when Ollie was there, he tangled with the jellyfish on Lamlash Beach - a very scary morning for all of us. Hopefully he’s learnt his lesson.
What do you take?
I took all the Macmillan family records I could, a notebook to record my impressions and, of course, a camera. And a pac-a-mac.
What do you leave behind?
Hopefully by writing the biography of the Macmillan brothers, I can add to the heritage of the place, and inspire visitors with the rags-to-riches story of these pioneering brothers.
They published the giants of Victorian literature: Tennyson, Hardy, Arnold, Christina Rossetti, Huxley and, of course, Lewis Carroll.
Sum it up in five words.
Atmospheric. Peaceful. Unspoilt. Evocative. Inspirational.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
We had a glorious weekend in Glasgow recently and fell in love with all the art galleries and museums, especially Kelvingrove and the Mackintosh House at The Hunterian. Next on my list is Dundee, I would love to spend time looking at the art and history there.
Sarah Harkness is the author of Literature for the People: How the Pioneering Macmillan Brothers Built a Publishing Powerhouse (Pan Macmillan, £25), out now
