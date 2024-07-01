The picturesque coastal town and its surrounding areas are preparing to step up as hosts for the 17th time, having last hosted a hugely successful edition in 2015.

Thousands are expected to flock to Oban once again to enjoy the jam-packed programme of thrilling competitions and unique fringe events.

The town’s Corran Halls will be the flagship venue for the Mòd, with other spaces and halls also hosting events and activities, while Oban’s pubs will be filled with the sounds of trad music with lively sessions planned across the week.

Multi award-winning trad supergroup Mànran will open proceedings with an electrifying concert at Corran Halls on Friday October 11, starting off the week in spectacular style.

At the end of the event’s nine days, on Saturday October 19, Cuirm Crìochnachaidh a’ Mhòid (The Mòd Grand Finale) will welcome West Coast favourites Trail West to Corran Halls to close out the 2024 edition of Gaeldom’s premier musical and cultural event with a bang.

Saturday, October 12, will see the return of the beloved Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music) concert. The concert will showcase local talent including celebrated Mull singer Alasdair Whyte, trad musicians from Oban High School and the Oban High School Pipers, Fèis Latharna musicians and Makaton Gaelic Choir ‘Aon Ghuth’, who combine singing with the Makaton communication system of signs and symbols.

Social media star and baking sensation Coinneach MacLeod, known as The Hebridean Baker, will host a special book launch especially for the Mòd at the Rockfield Centre on Wednesday October 16.

Running throughout the Mòd week, there will be an exhibition on Jessie MacLachlan, the first voice in Gaelic to ever be recorded on the newly invented gramophone in 1899 who was known as ‘The Queen of Scottish Song’ and ‘The Gaelic Prima Donna’.

The Royal National Mòd was held in Paisley in 2023, generating £1.3million for the town. (Image: Freelancer)

Sport will also be on the agenda, with the annual Mòd Shinty Cup and Mòd Football Cup matches set to take place at the Mossfield and Glen pitches on Saturday, October 12. Gaeldom’s best teams will go head to head for the coveted trophies in what are always hotly contested clashes.

There will also be a traders’ exhibition outside the Corran Halls as part of the event, with stalls from Gaelic supporting businesses and organisations across Scotland.

James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “This year’s Royal National Mòd fringe programme has something for everyone, from Gaelic learners to native speakers, whether you’re most interested in music, crafts, history, sport, or dance. Oban has been a fantastic host in previous years, as well as being the historical home of the Mòd having hosted its first ever event, and we can’t wait to return once again. It’s always brilliant to see how the community embraces the Mòd and all the visitors it brings. We’re so grateful to the local committee and all our partners for all of their hard work in making sure this year’s Mòd is a resounding success.”

Argyll and Bute Council Leader, Councillor Jim Lynch, said: “We’re delighted to host the Royal National Mòd in Oban once again and this year’s programme is filled to the brim with activities and events – there’s something for everyone.

“Gaelic is an important part of our culture and heritage in Argyll and Bute and we’re committed to helping the language to flourish. It is always an honour for us to host the Mòd and I have no doubt this year’s event will be a great success.”

Donald MacLean, Mòd 2024, Local Committee Convener 2024 said: “In the 9 years since the Royal National Mòd last came to Oban, Gaelic communities locally and nationally have witnessed huge amounts of change. We see this year as an exciting opportunity to galvanise feelings of pride in our Gaelic heritage, and optimism for renewed growth. Mòd an Òbain 2024 aims to fuel inspiration and increase engagement amongst our Gaelic communities as we look to the future of the language and culture - and what better way to showcase this than with this absolutely stellar and diverse fringe programme.”

Ealasaid MacDonald, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “Bòrd na Gàidhlig is delighted to see such a varied programme of events announced for Oban 2024. The Mòd team should be congratulated on ensuring that there will be something for everyone, which will no doubt attract a wide range of competitors and visitors to the town in October. Oban is renowned for showcasing the best of Gaelic culture, especially so when the Mòd is taking place, and we are all looking forward to celebrating our language at this important national cultural festival.”

The Royal National Mòd takes place in Oban from October 11 to 19. Tickets for select events will be on sale at https://ancomunn.eventbrite.co.uk/. The programme is able to view here https://shorturl.at/2bvh5.