BBC Scotland director Steve Carson has announced he will step down in the autumn after seven years in Scotland, and 11 years with the broadcaster.
Mr Carson will leave in mid-September ahead of taking up a new position in Dublin with the Republic of Ireland’s public service broadcaster, RTE.
Originally from Belfast in Northern Ireland, Mr Carson began his career with the BBC before setting up an independent production company and then working for RTE Television.
He rejoined the BBC in 2013 as head of BBC Northern Ireland Productions.
He joined BBC Scotland as head of multiplatform commissioning in 2017 and in July 2020 was appointed director of BBC Scotland.
READ MORE: BBC Scotland boss says channel doing ‘fantastically well’
Mr Carson said: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as director of BBC Scotland, and it has been a privilege to meet and work with so many talented people and teams across the country.
“Over the past seven years across two roles at BBC Scotland, I have been blessed to partner with the brilliant creative industry here, and together we have seen the launch of the BBC Scotland channel, landmark series including Guilt and Rebus, record levels of licence fee investment in Scotland, the biggest ever range of live sport coverage, and strong audience growth online across the BBC’s iPlayer, Sounds News and Sport products.”
He added: “There is a busy week ahead with the General Election on Thursday. As we’ve just seen with our Euros coverage, the election will be an opportunity to demonstrate the full range of talent and experience that we in BBC Scotland can bring to major events – and in this case of the vital role that public service broadcasting plays in a democracy.”
As director of BBC Scotland, Mr Carson has had lead editorial responsibility for BBC services and output in Scotland.
This includes news and current affairs, online and digital services and television programmes for local and UK-wide audiences.
The BBC’s Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies, said: “Steve’s shrewd judgment, his focus on audiences and his impressive creative instincts have been a driving force in BBC Scotland’s success over recent years.
“He is also a passionate and supportive colleague – intensely proud of the teams he leads across BBC Scotland and deeply committed to the development of the Scottish production sector.”
The BBC said the search for Mr Carson’s successor will begin immediately.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here