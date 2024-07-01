Emergency services attended and a 61-year-old man, who reportedly worked as a security guard at the store, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault, police added.

She is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25pm on Sunday, 30 June, 2024, we were called to a report of an unresponsive man within a supermarket in Westway Retail Park, Arbroath.

“Emergency services attended and a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

“A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault. She is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 2 July.”