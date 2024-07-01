Written by American author Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is an internationally best-selling novel and literary phenomenon. Set largely in 18th century Scotland, this enormously successful series has sold upwards of 50 million copies worldwide.

Outlander begins around the time of the Jacobite Rising of 1745. It follows the plight of Claire Randall, an English nurse who is mysteriously swept back in time from 1946 to 1743. Seemingly stuck in the past, she meets the handsome Highlander Jamie Fraser played by Scot’s actor Sam Heughan,

Unashamedly romantic and brimming with history, Outlander is not just a book and TV programme. It has inspired a fandom like no other, increased Scottish tourism (according to Visit Scotland by 67 percent!) and created a thriving export market.

June has been a special month for WeeBox as we salute World Outlander Day. This year not only did we curate an Outlander WeeBox with Scottish makers surpassing all of our expectations, but we teamed up with Midhope Castle (Lallybroch in the TV show), handpicked our favourite Outlander content creators for a very special giveaway and even supported the Outlander Fan Documentary.

Every year, our Outlander WeeBox is one of the most anticipated WeeBoxes we curate. And for good reason.

Outlander’s portrayal of Scotland, its landscapes, history, and culture, has mesmerised viewers globally, igniting a passion for all things Scottish. This engagement has kindled a deep interest in Scotland, with many fans discovering their Scottish ancestry and connecting with their roots for the first time.

The ripple effect of Outlander, known as the ‘Outlander Effect’, on Scottish businesses has been profound. Through WeeBox, I have connected with countless Outlander fans who, inspired by the show, have sought to experience their own piece of Scotland.

Each item chosen for our Outlander WeeBox is handpicked not just for its quality but for its connection to the series.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan is pictured with his very own WeeBox

From Sandwick Bay Candles, hand poured on the Isle of Lewis, home to the Callanish standing stones which are the inspiration behind the standing stones central to the Outlander story, to Holeyn Heritage Photography and a mug created by McLaggan+co Mugs … not to mention a brand new ‘Callandish Cuppa’ tea created by Erica Moore of eteaket in Edinburgh. These makers and their stories fuel the passion for what we do.

Outlander has the best fans. Often called ‘fan-mily’ their stories have intertwined as part of the show too.

As the Outlander series draws to a close, it is clear that the Outlander effect will be long lasting.

One particularly moving project that WeeBox recently partnered with is the Outlander Fan Documentary. This documentary highlights the incredible community of Outlander fans devoted to the series and books, showcasing how their togetherness has helped them through illness, loss and other personal challenges.

The bonds formed within the Outlander community continue to prove themselves to be truly inspirational, demonstrating the power of shared passions in creating meaningful connections and support networks.

In an exciting recent development, my involvement with the Outlander effect extended beyond the fandom.

I was approached by a professor in the US who is currently studying the show’s impact on Scotland.

The academic perspective really highlights the cultural and economic significance of Outlander, affirming its role in promoting Scottish heritage globally.

It’s gratifying to see how WeeBox fits into this larger narrative, contributing to the appreciation and love for Scotland.

The series has done more than entertain. It has built a vibrant, supportive community and brought the magic of Scotland to a global audience.

At WeeBox, we are honoured to be a part of this journey, connecting fans and supporting the artisans who help us to bring a piece of Scotland to our subscribers. The Outlander effect is ultimately a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to forge connections that transcend borders.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the whole Outlander community for their unwavering support and enthusiasm. Together, we celebrate the rich tapestry of Scotland, its history, and its culture.

If you are a Scottish maker and want to get involved with WeeBox email hello@weebox.co.uk