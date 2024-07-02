The firm said visitors are "invited to embark on a journey of discovery into the world of whisky making", exploring the renowned double ageing process of Dewar’s Blended Scotch and the history of Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch whisky.

The new experience is located in the original 1898 warehouse buildings at this historic Charles Doig-designed distillery in the heart of the Perthshire Highlands.

The new experience is based at the company's 'spiritual home' (Image: Dewar's)

The addition to the distillery represents a significant investment to elevate its visitor experience by taking guests on a new Warehouse Experience tour.

After a tour of the on-site archive museum and production stages, the Warehouse Experience begins in the Old Filling Store with the Aberfeldy Single Malt casking and maturation story.

From there, guests enter the Blenders Bothy to understand the four stage ageing process of the Dewar’s Double Double range. Here guests are able to meet an avatar of six-time International Whisky Competition Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod, using the latest projection technology.

Stephanie Macleod, Dewar’ master blender and malt master, said: “Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery stands as a testament to the Dewar family's rich legacy in whisky making.

“Its location, blessed by the pure waters of the Pitilie Burn, not only provides a pristine water source for our Aberfeldy Distillery but also connects us to the timeless traditions and craftsmanship of our forebears. With guests now able to visit our iconic warehouses, built in 1898, they will now gain a deeper understanding of the final steps that our new-make spirit takes to become the premium, quality whiskies that go on to be enjoyed around the world."

The town of Aberfeldy is described as the spiritual home of the Dewar’s brand, with Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery being the only distillery built by the Dewar brothers and the site of production for Aberfeldy Highland Scotch Malt whisky for over 125 years.