Will Asher, Mark Higgins, Laura Mitchell, Fiona Queen, Richard Rainey, Ross Robertson, and Mike Winn have been appointed partners, EY said. It added that Tom Sanders, who was appointed partner in the Aberdeen practice in 2022, had been promoted to equity partner.

Ally Scott, EY Scotland managing partner said: “These promotions mark a significant career milestone for our new partners, and it’s particularly meaningful when we celebrate people reaching partner who originally joined as graduates. It’s the result of a lot of hard work and dedication, and I’m proud to be part of a firm that provides opportunities for skills growth and career advancement here in Scotland.

“Our new partners appointments will further strengthen the business and put us in a great position to continue our strong performance in the years ahead. The depth and breadth of expertise of our EY Scotland team will help us to serve our clients as they look to transform their businesses and navigate the uncertainty in the external environment.”

Sue Dawe, financial services managing partner for EY Scotland, said: “Continued investment in our people not only highlights EY's dedication to nurturing local talent and leadership but also reflects our confidence in Scotland’s potential as a global hub of financial services excellence.

“Our new appointments will continue to bring a wealth of experience to our clients, many of whom are focused on large-scale transformation as the world pivots to adapt and find new ways of working to navigate the complexities of emerging technology and climate change.”