A police dog who went missing in the Highlands has been reunited with her handler.
PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House near Loch Ness at around 10am on Sunday when a deer bolted in front of her and she ran off.
Police issued an appeal on Monday morning urging people not to run towards or away from the black and tan German Shepherd “under any circumstances”.
READ MORE: Appeal after teenage girls sexually assaulted at Edinburgh beach
The three-and-a-half-year-old dog was found safe and well at around 2.50pm on Monday not far from where she was last seen.
Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “Following searches PD Fergie has been traced and is now back with her handler.
“We are all delighted and we would like to thank everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here