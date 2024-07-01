Drivers have been warned of a bridge closure due to a police incident.

Traffic Scotland took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to advise road users that the Erskine Bridge is currently closed in both directions.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route amid the ongoing incident.

A Police Scotland Argyll & Bute statement read: "The Erskine Bridge is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to make alternative arrangements.

"Emergency Services are in attendance."