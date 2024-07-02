Thursday’s general election is an opportunity to “draw a permanent line” under the Scottish independence debate, a senior Scottish Conservative has said.
With his party’s election campaign entering its final days, party chairman Craig Hoy said voting for the Conservatives in “key seats” where the party is going toe-to-toe with the SNP could “finish off any hope the SNP have of seeking independence”.
He said this would enable the country to focus on “the things that really matter”, such as healthcare and roads.
Mr Hoy said: “This General Election in Scotland is a huge opportunity to beat the SNP, so that all of the focus can finally be on the things that really matter, such as faster GP appointments and fixing the roads.
“If voters back the Scottish Conservatives in the key seats where we are going toe-to-toe with the nationalists, it could be the season finale of the SNP’s bid for independence.
“We could finish off any hope the SNP have of seeking independence and draw a permanent line under the debate that has divided Scotland for more than a decade.
“Thursday’s vote is the best chance yet to beat the SNP but we need to make sure we seize it by voting Scottish Conservative in the key seats where it will be really tight.”
Mr Hoy also warned that a vote for anyone else in “key seats”, such as Reform, would only help the SNP.
“Even a few votes for another party, such as Reform, could help the SNP to win,” he said.
READ MORE: Scottish Conservatives warning over 'Pro-indy Reform candidates'
READ MORE: Alex Salmond launches Alba manifesto for general election
SNP candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Glen Reynolds said: “The only thing that will be finished come Thursday are the Tories. They deserve the democratic drubbing that is coming their way, after 14 years of Westminster-imposed austerity, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis.
“The SNP is the main challenger in every Tory-held seat – only a vote for the SNP gives us the chance to remove every single Tory MP across Scotland.
“On Thursday, the result of the election in England is already a foregone conclusion – Sir Keir Starmer is going to be the next Prime Minister.
“The only story left in this election is Scotland – where it is hotly contested between the SNP and the Labour Party.
“It is only SNP voices in the House of Commons that will hold a Labour government to account and ensure that Scotland’s voice is heard.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here