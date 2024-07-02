The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

General election 2024 live: SNP warn of austerity, Labour make final pitch

Live

General Election 2024 live: campaign enters final 48 hours

Anas Sarwar
Douglas Ross
General Election 2024
John Swinney
Patrick Harvie
Scottish Conservatives
Scottish Greens
Scottish Labour
Scottish Liberal Democrats
SNP
National government
Politics
By The Herald Election Team

  • John Swinney has urged Scots to back the SNP to avoid 'austerity cuts from Westminster'
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says there are 48 hours to get rid of 'rotten' Tory government
  • Scottish Greens slam plans for nuclear power
  • Senior Scottish Conservative says election is chance to 'draw a permanent line' under the independence debate

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos