Most airports try and keep their runways clear of birds, but one island air terminal is flipping the script to give small fledglings a chance and boost a declining population of rare birds.
Conservationists on Islay have turned a disused runway near the shore into a breeding ground for Little Terns, which migrate to the Scotland and its islands to nest on the ground in colonies.
Swapping support for fixed wings for the feathered variety, staff at the airport and a team from the conservation programme Species on the Edge worked to create a safe haven at the airport by transforming the runway into a 'beach' for the birds to nest on.
They have even prepared the ground with plastic ‘decoy Terns’ in the hopes of encouraging the real-life variety to pick the spot to nest and raise chicks.
The hope is that by the end of the breeding season, no stone will be un-Terned and a new population of the diminutive birds will take flight.
Niall Colthart, Islay Airport Manager, said “I'm delighted by our collaboration with Species on the Edge and RSPB to create a safe nesting habitat for Little Terns on this beautiful island.
“This initiative not only helps protect a vulnerable species but also underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship.
“By repurposing a disused section of our runway, we're ensuring that these remarkable birds have a secure place to breed and thrive, contributing to the conservation of Islay's natural heritage.”
READ MORE: Researchers believe nest study offers 'lifeline' to under-threat capercaillie
READ MORE: Wild falcons hatched in Glasgow tower fly the nest - video
The latest breeding seabird census shows that Little Tern numbers have fallen by almost a third in the last two decades, with the Argyll and Bute region seeing its population fall by a half.
Creating disturbance-free areas with suitable nesting material is one of the most important actions that can be taken to help protect Little Terns, with colony sites often prone to disturbance by humans, dogs, and flooding.
The seabirds can abandon nests, eggs and chicks if they feel threatened.
Lucy Atkinson, Species on the Edge Project Officer in Islay, said: “We will be monitoring the area over the breeding season and are excited to see the positive impact for our ground-nesting birds.
The Little Tern is one of 37 rare and vulnerable species being supported through the Species on the Edge programme.
The multi-million pound scheme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is active across seven areas in Scotland, working with local groups and communities to secure a future for Scotland’s most at-risk coastal species.
Fiona Strachan, Species on the Edge Programme Manager, added: “It’s great to see this collaborative effort to support Little Terns on Islay.
“The terns need our help now more than ever and this is an excellent example of the kind of partnership we are encouraging across our project areas.
“We’re very grateful to all involved and are keeping our fingers crossed for a successful breeding season for the terns.”
Gayle Barclay, Head of Environment and Sustainability with Highlands and Islands Aiports, said: "As caretakers of our environment, we at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited are proud to collaborate with Species on the Edge and RSPB in creating a sanctuary for Little Terns at Islay Airport.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here