A part-time dog walker has been imprisoned for five months after a dog and its six puppies - four of which had to be put down - were left in squalor inside his faeces-ridden flat.
One puppy was found to have a broken jaw, and another was suffering from two healing leg fractures where the bones had moved out of alignment and caused deformity.
The puppies’ mother’s hind legs were coated in dried faeces while her ribs, spine and hips were prominent.
Shaun McCourt, 42, was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting five charges of animal neglect between April and September 2019.
READ MORE: Appeal after teenage girls sexually assaulted at Edinburgh beach
Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Aberdeen, said: “This was a shocking case of animal cruelty.
“The pain and mental suffering these dogs endured while in Shaun McCourt’s care is unthinkable.
“These poor animals suffered the terrible consequences of McCourt’s appalling neglect.
“The law protects animals from harm and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will continue to work robustly to ensure anyone who breaks the law faces prosecutorial action.”
The court heard how in September 2019, Police Scotland contacted the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after a female dog, a Mastiff, and her six, five-month-old puppies - all Mastiff crosses - were found inside an Aberdeen flat in a neglected state.
The flat, which reeked of ammonia, was being leased by McCourt, of Liverpool, from a former partner.
Inside, SSPCA inspectors discovered a single wooden pen in the living room which contained soiled bedding and puppy training pads.
The adult dog was in a bedroom, and it was immediately obvious that she was very thin, and her ribs were visible. There was dry dog food and faeces all over the floor.
The bathroom floor was flooded with a wet substance and dry dog food was a lying on the kitchen floor.
The officers who conducted checks on the puppies concluded that one had been suffering from a broken jaw – possibly caused by rough play with the other puppies – for at least eight weeks. The puppy had to be euthanised immediately on welfare grounds.
The court heard that another puppy had swelling to its jaw, head and legs, a fractured upper incisor tooth and inflamed and infected dental area with fragments of fragmented teeth embedded in the gum.
The puppy was given appropriate treatment at the time but was subsequently put down due to chronic pain relating to its injuries.
The veterinary surgeon who examined the dogs said that in her 26 years of working as a vet she had never seen puppies in such awful bodily condition.
Altogether, four puppies had to be euthanised while the remaining two were rehomed.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here