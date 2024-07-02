Highland Council have introduced a new scheme to help improve and sustain tourist infrastructure in the area.
Motorhome owners are being encouraged to buy into the scheme which will entitle them to various benefits including shower facilities.
The scheme is voluntary and not the same as a visitor's tax and people don't have to pay it if they choose not to, but Highland Council are urging people to do so.
Speaking about the tax when it was launched, Allan Gunn said: "The launch of the Highland Campervan and Motorhome Scheme is understood to be the first of its kind by any UK local authority.
"‘Conscious travellers’ who opt for the seven-day pass have access to scheme benefits that will support continued improvements to services such as public toilets, wastewater infrastructure, and environmental and ecological protections.
“There is an identified need for facilities to accommodate campervans, motorhomes, roof tents and people who are using vehicles for short stayovers. This scheme offers an opportunity for the Council to continue to support local priorities relating to tourism and visitor management.
"The Highland Council has also committed funds that will be invested towards improving the existing infrastructure and to provide more council-owned sites.”
And here's all you need to know about it.
How much is the membership and how do I get it?
The membership costs £40 and you can get it by visiting the Highland Council website.
How long does the membership last?
Membership lasts for seven days. If you are staying longer in the Highlands then you can buy another membership at the end of the seven days.
Do you need to pay it if you live in the Highlands and own a campervan?
You don’t have to buy it, but the council has made it clear that it is open to locals to join if they are using the overnight parks.
Council tax contributes 20% of the overall budget for statutory and non-statutory services and they say supporting the scheme will allow you to take advantage of included benefits.
Why is the scheme voluntary?
The scheme is voluntary, and the council say this is to ‘provide choice’ and ‘empower those touring and visiting the Highlands’.
The council believe doing it this way will see it receive a high volume of support and contribute to the region.
What benefits are there to the scheme?
- Inclusive overnight parking at a network of designated car parks.
- Contribution to the Highland Restoration Fund, which is set at 1% of every £100k of income generated.
- Direct investment to sustainable tourism and to enhance visitor experiences.
- Free daily access to showering and changing in any High Life Highland leisure location during normal opening hours for two adults and unlimited children.
