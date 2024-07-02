The suspect is described as white, mid 40’s, medium build, short dark hair wearing a plain black t-shirt. He was carrying a dark coloured item, possibly shorts, or a towel over his right arm and a Lucozade bottle in his left hand.

Sergeant Leah McKinnon said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen this man to get in touch. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man fitting this description hanging around the beach area on other occasions.

“Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and we urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3904 of 1 July 2024. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 where anonymity can be maintained.