Road closures were put in place in Edinburgh following the discovery of a "'potential item of ordnance".

Police were made aware of the discovery at Comely Bank Road in the city around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

The public was asked to avoid the area while emergency services went to work.

All roads then reopened to traffic around 5.30pm after the "item of historic ordnance" was removed. 

A Police Scotland statement read: "The item has been removed to be safely disposed of by Explosive Ordnance Disposal and there was no risk to the public."