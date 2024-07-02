“Thank you to the emergency services and all those who assisted. We would like to ask for privacy at what is a very difficult time as we come to terms with our sudden loss.”

Around 7.25pm on Sunday, 30 June, officers were called to a report of an unresponsive man at the premises in Westway Retail Park in the town.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.



A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday, police confirmed.