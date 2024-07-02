A 61-year-old man who died within a supermarket in Arbroath has been named.

He was Alun Harris-Richards from the Arbroath area.

His family issued the following statement: “Alun was a much-loved husband, father, and bampy and will be missed by all his family and everyone who knew him.

“Thank you to the emergency services and all those who assisted. We would like to ask for privacy at what is a very difficult time as we come to terms with our sudden loss.”

Around 7.25pm on Sunday, 30 June, officers were called to a report of an unresponsive man at the premises in Westway Retail Park in the town.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday, police confirmed. 