Plans for the commercial centre of a "vibrant new quarter for people to live and work" in a Scottish city have been brought forward.
Proposals for "an exciting new creative and commercial hub" next to FirstStage Studios have been submitted.
The Forth Ports plan for Leith is the next phase of the wider Harbour 31 development proposals for the area and follows on from the Planning Permission in Principle submitted for 337 new homes and approximately 244 sqm of commercial space.
The next stage identifies specific opportunities including business, general industrial use, storage and distribution, training/education facilities, with retail, food and drink uses on a site situated to the east of Edinburgh Dock at the Port of Leith, "integrating land at the port into the wider community in and around Leith".
Forth Ports said the redevelopment of this area of Leith represents an exciting opportunity to create a new neighbourhood while providing high quality architecture, landscaping and public space which will enhance the city’s connection to the waterfront.
Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: "This application is the next part of the Harbour 31 vision to create a vibrant new quarter for people to live, work in and enjoy as new green jobs come to Leith.
"Leith is quickly transitioning into a leading renewables hub and coupled with the benefits which can now be gained as the Forth Green Freeport, this will completely regenerate the area."
The proposals have been designed by gfivethree architects.
As part of the consultation process before a detailed planning application later in the year, two public exhibitions will be held at Ocean Terminal in Leith. The first exhibition will be on Tuesday, July 30, between 3pm and 7pm. The date of the second exhibition is still to be confirmed but will likely be in September.
