The restaurant shared news of the closure on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

A reason for the closure was not given.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page read: "Doppio Malto has closed its doors in Glasgow. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of our journey and who found Un Posto Felice with us over the last 3 years."

Regular customers shared their shock and sadness at the news. One wrote: "What a shame, great place. Had many good nights both working and eating/drinking here."

Another added: "Aww I wasn’t expecting this, thank you for all the good times!"