A popular restaurant in Glasgow city centre has announced its permanent closure.
Italian spot Doppio Malto opened in a prime spot in George Square back in 2019 in a 8,000sq ft site that was formerly occupied by Jamie Oliver’s Italian.
The restaurant shared news of the closure on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
A reason for the closure was not given.
A post on the restaurant's Facebook page read: "Doppio Malto has closed its doors in Glasgow. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of our journey and who found Un Posto Felice with us over the last 3 years."
Regular customers shared their shock and sadness at the news. One wrote: "What a shame, great place. Had many good nights both working and eating/drinking here."
Another added: "Aww I wasn’t expecting this, thank you for all the good times!"
