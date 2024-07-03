Activists have again blockaded the Thales plant in Govan, Glasgow as they call for the UK Government to stop selling weapons to Israel.
The company has a contract with Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems, which produces 85% of drones used by the Israel Defence Forces as well as the same proportion of the country’s land-based equipment.
More than 100 activists blocked the entrance to the Govan plant this morning as they called for Thales to drop the contract.
In addition, with a general election taking place on Thursday, the demonstrators called for the UK Government to stop sending arms to Israel and for an immediate ceasefire in the war in the Gaza strip.
Over 37,000 people have been killed and many more injured since Israel launched a ground invasion of the occupied territory in response to the October 7 attacks by militant group Hamas which killed over 1,000 including more than 700 civilians.
The demonstrators, made up of workers from a range of professions and unions, blocked entrances to the site holding up banners that read 'Stop Arming Israel' and 'This Factory Arms Genocide'.
A previous demonstration in May was broken up by Police Scotland, with demonstrators accusing the force of heavy-handed tactics.
Tom, 39, care worker, said: "There is a full-blown famine happening right now in Gaza with children and elderly so starved they can barely walk. And now we can see that Israel wants to extend its genocidal campaign into Lebanon and the region more widely. But still the UK and Scottish governments are doing nothing.
"Through its relationship with Elbit Systems a company like Thales, operating here in Glasgow, is complicit in the genocide of Palestinians. Those that think it does not concern the UK, or there is nothing that we can do, are wrong.
"Targeting the arms trade in the UK has already been effective - protests and direct action against Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems in England has forced it to close and sell its factory in Staffordshire. We’re here to make sure that there’s no business as usual for those who sell arms to genocidal regimes."
Jane, 46, a nurse, said: "The genocide happening in Gaza should make everyone sit up and say enough is enough. It's been decades of occupation and ethnic cleansing, and only worse since October 7.
"The occupying Israeli forces are murdering and kidnapping people with no care for human life. This tragedy we are forced to watch everyday becomes more and more unimaginable. The atrocities are made worse by the total collapse of the healthcare system.
"Israel has turned hospitals into mass graves, battlegrounds, and sites of torture. This is happening right now and yet the UK government has done nothing to stop companies profiting from relationships with Israeli arms producers. Arms companies, operating right here in Glasgow, are making huge profits as tens of thousands of people die and millions see their homes turned to ash and rubble.
"I refuse to sit back and watch as this happens in my community until the UK government stops arming Israel."
Katy, 28, who works at a Scottish university said: "In Palestine homes, hospitals, mosques, churches, schools and universities have been wilfully destroyed by Israel through relentless aerial bombardments.
"To anyone paying attention the deployment of these weapons is in violation of international law and that the UK itself is breaking international law by licensing the exports of such weaponry.
"Our politicians say they are calling for a ceasefire but at the same time they are providing public funds to the companies that are profiting from the genocide.
"Today people are here to hit the companies who are profiting from the genocide because they cannot stand by whilst people in Palestine suffer uncountable horrors and humiliation. We are bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine."
Thales and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
In May, the manufacturer said: "Thales is extremely proud of its role in helping to protect the UK and keep our armed forces safe.
"Regarding exports, Thales adheres to the UK Government's industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.
"While those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces."
