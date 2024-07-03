Fife Council gave the project the green light earlier this week, subject to conditions.

One screen of the 94-year-old cinema will be maintained under the plans, while the rest of the venue will be transformed through an investment said to be worth £2m to the town.

A multi-functional space under the new plans will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

A community response saw more than 12,300 signatures added to an online petition objecting to the development.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake back the firm (Image: T-Squared Social)

CGI videos, images and a website have revealed Timberlake and Woods’ plans for St Andrews’ New Picture House Cinema.

New Picture House and T- Squared Social then jointly revealed a new video, images and a website to give the community the opportunity to view the “new, enhanced proposals.”

The application was approved on the condition the development must commence no later than three years from the date permission was approved.

READ MORE: St Andrews Links Trust hit out at 'irresponsible and reckless act'

READ MORE: Beach in Scotland outranks Ipanema in world's top 100 list

Christopher Anand, Managing Partner for T-Squared Social said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for our exciting proposals.

“As a team, we listened to the residents of St. Andrews, and taking account of this increased the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium.

“With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.”

He added: “We look forward to continue to work with Fife Council and the local community as we seek to deliver our scheme.”