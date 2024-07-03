A company backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake has been granted planning permission to turn a historic cinema in St Andrews into a sports bar and restaurant.
The firm, T-Square Social, lodged an application to transform the New Picture House near the Old Course into an eatery.
Fife Council gave the project the green light earlier this week, subject to conditions.
One screen of the 94-year-old cinema will be maintained under the plans, while the rest of the venue will be transformed through an investment said to be worth £2m to the town.
A multi-functional space under the new plans will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.
A community response saw more than 12,300 signatures added to an online petition objecting to the development.
CGI videos, images and a website have revealed Timberlake and Woods’ plans for St Andrews’ New Picture House Cinema.
New Picture House and T- Squared Social then jointly revealed a new video, images and a website to give the community the opportunity to view the “new, enhanced proposals.”
The application was approved on the condition the development must commence no later than three years from the date permission was approved.
READ MORE: St Andrews Links Trust hit out at 'irresponsible and reckless act'
READ MORE: Beach in Scotland outranks Ipanema in world's top 100 list
Christopher Anand, Managing Partner for T-Squared Social said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for our exciting proposals.
“As a team, we listened to the residents of St. Andrews, and taking account of this increased the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium.
“With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.”
He added: “We look forward to continue to work with Fife Council and the local community as we seek to deliver our scheme.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here