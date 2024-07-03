Douglas Ross has “contributed more than anyone else to the toxicity of relationships in the Scottish Parliament,” John Swinney has said.
The comments from the First Minister came after the outgoing Scottish Tory leader claimed the SNP would "lie through their teeth" to win votes.
READ MORE: Missing postal votes may trigger legal challenges in close contests
He told the Express: "They will lie through their back teeth to get support and we are seeing that, again.
"They will stop at nothing to get the support of local people in seats across the country.
"And as soon as the election is over, they will use every vote cast for them as an argument for independence.
"We need to stop that and the best way to stop that in key seats is uniting behind the Scottish Conservatives to beat the SNP."
Mr Swinney was asked about the comments while speaking to journalists at a campaign stop at the Scottish Power training station in Cumbernauld.
At first, the SNP leader said the remarks were “unworthy of a response.”
Asked again, he replied: “I think it tells us all we need to know about Douglas Ross.
“Douglas Ross, single-handedly, I think has contributed more than anyone else to the toxicity of relationships in the Scottish Parliament.
“And that's another comment to add to the list.”
READ MORE: Swinney in last ditch plea to Labour voters
It is not the first time the two men have clashed over politics and the truth.
In May, Mr Ross was carpeted by Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone after he sarcastically referred to Mr Swinney as “honest John” during a fiery exchange on the SNP's position on new oil and gas licences.
The SNP leader said Mr Ross was not “in a particularly strong position” to criticise the honesty of others.
Responding to Mr Swinney's comments on Mr Ross's "toxicity" a Scottish Tory spokesman said: "As Douglas pointed out, this election is a straight fight between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP in key seats across the country.
"If voters unite behind us, they can end the SNP's independence obsession for good.
"But a vote for any party other than the Scottish Conservatives - including Reform - or not voting at all, risks the SNP getting in by the back door in those seats. And we know John Swinney will use every single SNP MP elected to push for the break up of the UK."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel