A nursing student has been hailed as a hero after saving an elderly man’s life while returning from holiday.
Sarah Randall was at Ayr train station with her boyfriend after a trip to Belfast and saw a man in pain on another platform and went to check on him.
When the 22-year-old got to him, she discovered he had fallen and suffered a severe open fracture that saw two leg bones protruding through the skin and causing significant blood loss.
The student nurse, from Barrhead, made a makeshift tourniquet and bandage out of a dress in her bag and used it to control the bleeding and stabilise the injury. She had only learned the techniques a matter of weeks before while studying at the University of the West of Scotland.
READ MORE: Nursing workforce crisis 'shows little sign of improvement'
She also assisted paramedics when they arrived and helped them realign the patient’s leg, apply a pressure bandage and safely move him on a trolley to transport him to hospital.
The dean of UWS’ School of Health and Life sciences praised her for her ‘heroism’ but she insisted she was just doing what anyone else would.
The second year student said: “I did what I hope any nurse in training would do in that situation.
“I was just in the right place at the right time and I’m just glad I could help, and that the gentleman is receiving the care he needs.
“This experience has definitely reinforced my passion for nursing and my desire to make a positive impact in people’s lives.”
Andrew Girvan from the Scottish Ambulance Service, who was sent to the scene, said: “Sarah’s actions at the scene were above and beyond what is expected of a student.
“Her quick-thinking and medical knowledge undoubtedly contributed to saving this man’s life. I am deeply grateful for her assistance and confident that she will make an outstanding nurse.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel