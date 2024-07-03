When the 22-year-old got to him, she discovered he had fallen and suffered a severe open fracture that saw two leg bones protruding through the skin and causing significant blood loss.

The student nurse, from Barrhead, made a makeshift tourniquet and bandage out of a dress in her bag and used it to control the bleeding and stabilise the injury. She had only learned the techniques a matter of weeks before while studying at the University of the West of Scotland.

READ MORE: Nursing workforce crisis 'shows little sign of improvement'

She also assisted paramedics when they arrived and helped them realign the patient’s leg, apply a pressure bandage and safely move him on a trolley to transport him to hospital.

The dean of UWS’ School of Health and Life sciences praised her for her ‘heroism’ but she insisted she was just doing what anyone else would.

The second year student said: “I did what I hope any nurse in training would do in that situation.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and I’m just glad I could help, and that the gentleman is receiving the care he needs.

“This experience has definitely reinforced my passion for nursing and my desire to make a positive impact in people’s lives.”

Andrew Girvan from the Scottish Ambulance Service, who was sent to the scene, said: “Sarah’s actions at the scene were above and beyond what is expected of a student.

“Her quick-thinking and medical knowledge undoubtedly contributed to saving this man’s life. I am deeply grateful for her assistance and confident that she will make an outstanding nurse.”