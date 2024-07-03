The firm said it has completed the acquisition of an 11-acre land parcel from the Springfield Group within the Dalhousie development in Midlothian, allowing for the creation of 85 new homes just outside Bonnyrigg, around a nine-mile drive to Edinburgh city centre.

The land purchase will "facilitate the delivery of much-needed energy-efficient family homes in the area", with initial preparatory works now commencing on site, and a sales centre due to launch in autumn 2024.

David Morgan, Miller Homes’ land director, said: "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Dalhousie site and look forward to bringing high-quality homes to the sought after location of Bonnyrigg.

"The acquisition will allow us to continue delivering sustainable new communities in the east of Scotland and meet the increasing demand for new homes in Midlothian.

"Dalhousie Gate is in a prime location within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes.

"We’re excited to start developing this vibrant community further and work with nearby businesses and schools to integrate Dalhousie Gate and support the local area."

Campbell Whyte, regional land director for Springfield, said: "Bonnyrigg is a desirable area with fantastic links to Edinburgh and strong demand for high-quality, energy-efficient homes."

Redevelopment of historic cinema given go-ahead

A company backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake has been granted planning permission to turn a historic cinema in St Andrews into a sports bar and restaurant.

The firm, T-Square Social, lodged an application to transform the New Picture House near the Old Course into an eatery. One screen of the 94-year-old cinema will be maintained under the plans, while the rest of the venue will be transformed through an investment said to be worth £2m to the town.

Plans for ‘vibrant new quarter’ in Scottish city brought forward

Plans for the commercial centre of a "vibrant new quarter for people to live and work" in a Scottish city have been brought forward.

Proposals for "an exciting new creative and commercial hub" next to FirstStage Studios have been submitted. The Forth Ports plan for Leith is the next phase of the wider Harbour 31 development proposals for the area and follows on from the Planning Permission in Principle submitted for 337 new homes and approximately 244 sqm of commercial space.