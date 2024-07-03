A major housebuilder has announced the transfer of land in Scotland to create new homes.
Miller Homes will bring a selection of three, four and five-bedroom family homes from the housebuilder’s new portfolio to the historic market town location.
The firm said it has completed the acquisition of an 11-acre land parcel from the Springfield Group within the Dalhousie development in Midlothian, allowing for the creation of 85 new homes just outside Bonnyrigg, around a nine-mile drive to Edinburgh city centre.
The land purchase will "facilitate the delivery of much-needed energy-efficient family homes in the area", with initial preparatory works now commencing on site, and a sales centre due to launch in autumn 2024.
David Morgan, Miller Homes’ land director, said: "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Dalhousie site and look forward to bringing high-quality homes to the sought after location of Bonnyrigg.
"The acquisition will allow us to continue delivering sustainable new communities in the east of Scotland and meet the increasing demand for new homes in Midlothian.
"Dalhousie Gate is in a prime location within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes.
"We’re excited to start developing this vibrant community further and work with nearby businesses and schools to integrate Dalhousie Gate and support the local area."
Campbell Whyte, regional land director for Springfield, said: "Bonnyrigg is a desirable area with fantastic links to Edinburgh and strong demand for high-quality, energy-efficient homes."
