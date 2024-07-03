Flight tracking data shows the plane squawked 7700, indicating a general emergency, as the plane flew at an altitude of 30,000 ft off the south coast of Ireland.

7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress.

It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.

Jet2 confirmed that the flight diverted to Cork due to a medical emergency.

The aircraft then travelled on to Glasgow Airport.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight LS176 from Tenerife to Glasgow diverted to Cork in the early hours of this morning (July 3), due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

"The aircraft subsequently departed for Glasgow Airport."