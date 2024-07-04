The 10 star will see John Byrne’s placed outside Paisley Library on the High Street, Gerry Rafferty’s outside the Bungalow on Shuttle Street, Tom Conti’s on New Street, Paolo Nutini’s outside his parent’s chip on the same street, Phyllis Logan on Causeyside Street, David Tennant’s on Glasgow Road, Gerard Butler’s on Old Sneddon Street, Fulton Mackay’s on Gilmour Street and Norrie Sweeney’s on Storie Street.

The project is fully funded by the town centre’s local businesses through the Paisley Business Improvement District, along with support from the Renfrewshire Council’s culture, heritage and events fund.

A host of nominations were made for the walk of fame but it was then whittled down to the 10 selected by the people of Paisley.

Elaine Templeton is the chair of Paisley First and she said: “We were inundated with nominations for the Buddie Walk of Fame, but the people of Paisley made it clear that these were the favourites to be celebrated in this first phase. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors, from all over the world, to follow the trail and enjoy everything our town has to offer.

“The Buddie Walk of Fame truly is the perfect to celebrate the achievements of Buddies the world over and help inspire a younger generation to achieve their dreams.”

One of those is Doctor Who actor Tennant, who will see his star placed near his former school at Paisley Grammar, and he said: “I'm honoured to be included in the Buddie Walk of Fame and thanks to everyone who voted for me. I'm proud to have attended Paisley Grammar and I'm delighted that my star is being unveiled outside my old school. I have some great memories of my time at the Grammar, and I will make a point of visiting the spot when I am next in the town."

Celie Byrne is the daughter of John and with the playwright passing away late last year, she believes it is a great tribute and one he would have been delighted with. His star is placed near the library and it’s something he requested when first approached about the project.

She said: “My dad was approached by Natalie at Paisley First about the project before he passed away and as a voracious reader and lover of books and stories, he requested that his stone be outside the new library. I think he’d have been blown away by this tribute to him in his hometown. It’s a great place for his fans to visit and he’s in good company, along with Gerry, Paolo, Tom, Phyllis and the other Buddies.”

The fund is part of Future Paisley which is a council-led programme that is using Paisley’s unique and internationally significant history to change its future. A trail guide will be made available on the Paisley First website so people can find their stars easily and there are plans in place to create an app for the Buddie Walk of Fame, with further phases of the project already being discussed.

The stones were created by CED Stone Scotland and Scribble Stone, before being installed by John McGeady Limited free of charge and Mark Kenny from CED Stone Scotland added:"CED Stone Scotland is used to dealing with unusual projects requiring our knowledge and expertise in natural stone and landscaping products, so when we heard about the Buddie Walk of Fame project, and being from Paisley myself, I knew I had to do what I could to help make this project happen.

“The Buddie Walk of Fame is a fantastic idea as there as so many people from Paisley, past and present, who deserve to be recognised for what they have done for the town.

“This project will fit in well within the scope of other work to regenerate Paisley and encourage more people to visit the town to see some of its stunning buildings and learn about its people and the town’s fascinating history.”