Paisley is set to honour its stars of stage, screen, music art and sport with the Buddie Walk of Fame throughout the town.
Scotland’s largest town is famous for how much it has contributed and 10 ‘Hollywood Boulevard’ stars have been placed around the town centre to pay tribute to the impact of several local heroes.
The 10 star will see John Byrne’s placed outside Paisley Library on the High Street, Gerry Rafferty’s outside the Bungalow on Shuttle Street, Tom Conti’s on New Street, Paolo Nutini’s outside his parent’s chip on the same street, Phyllis Logan on Causeyside Street, David Tennant’s on Glasgow Road, Gerard Butler’s on Old Sneddon Street, Fulton Mackay’s on Gilmour Street and Norrie Sweeney’s on Storie Street.
The project is fully funded by the town centre’s local businesses through the Paisley Business Improvement District, along with support from the Renfrewshire Council’s culture, heritage and events fund.
READ MORE: Paolo Nutini announces 2024 Paisley show for two charities
A host of nominations were made for the walk of fame but it was then whittled down to the 10 selected by the people of Paisley.
Elaine Templeton is the chair of Paisley First and she said: “We were inundated with nominations for the Buddie Walk of Fame, but the people of Paisley made it clear that these were the favourites to be celebrated in this first phase. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors, from all over the world, to follow the trail and enjoy everything our town has to offer.
“The Buddie Walk of Fame truly is the perfect to celebrate the achievements of Buddies the world over and help inspire a younger generation to achieve their dreams.”
One of those is Doctor Who actor Tennant, who will see his star placed near his former school at Paisley Grammar, and he said: “I'm honoured to be included in the Buddie Walk of Fame and thanks to everyone who voted for me. I'm proud to have attended Paisley Grammar and I'm delighted that my star is being unveiled outside my old school. I have some great memories of my time at the Grammar, and I will make a point of visiting the spot when I am next in the town."
Celie Byrne is the daughter of John and with the playwright passing away late last year, she believes it is a great tribute and one he would have been delighted with. His star is placed near the library and it’s something he requested when first approached about the project.
She said: “My dad was approached by Natalie at Paisley First about the project before he passed away and as a voracious reader and lover of books and stories, he requested that his stone be outside the new library. I think he’d have been blown away by this tribute to him in his hometown. It’s a great place for his fans to visit and he’s in good company, along with Gerry, Paolo, Tom, Phyllis and the other Buddies.”
The fund is part of Future Paisley which is a council-led programme that is using Paisley’s unique and internationally significant history to change its future. A trail guide will be made available on the Paisley First website so people can find their stars easily and there are plans in place to create an app for the Buddie Walk of Fame, with further phases of the project already being discussed.
The stones were created by CED Stone Scotland and Scribble Stone, before being installed by John McGeady Limited free of charge and Mark Kenny from CED Stone Scotland added:"CED Stone Scotland is used to dealing with unusual projects requiring our knowledge and expertise in natural stone and landscaping products, so when we heard about the Buddie Walk of Fame project, and being from Paisley myself, I knew I had to do what I could to help make this project happen.
“The Buddie Walk of Fame is a fantastic idea as there as so many people from Paisley, past and present, who deserve to be recognised for what they have done for the town.
“This project will fit in well within the scope of other work to regenerate Paisley and encourage more people to visit the town to see some of its stunning buildings and learn about its people and the town’s fascinating history.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel