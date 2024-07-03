Elbit produces 85% of drones used by the Israel Defence Forces as well as the same proportion of the country’s land-based equipment.

Thales said it had an SME joint venture with Elbit to produce drones, and that it supplies the UK Ministry of Defence and does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MOD.

The company, UAV Tactical Systems, is 51% owned by Elbit and produces the Watchkeeper WK450 drone for the British armed forces, which is based on the Elbit Hermes 450.

Following a previous protest at the factory in May, Police Scotland were accused of heavy-handed tactics toward protestors and intimidating behaviour toward members of the media.

Following Wednesday's demonstration there were 12 arrests, with those present again criticising the actions of law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the group told The Herald: "The police's actions today were a completely disproportionate response and a huge overreach of their powers.

"Arresting 142members of the public as a consequence of a mass protest against Thales' complicity in Israeli war crimes is an inappropriate and unnecessary escalation that does nothing for public safety. These actions raise the question of whose interests Police Scotland are trying to protect: ordinary people or just the profits of businesses.

"Many protestors were beaten by batons, others were pepper sprayed, and at least two people ending up in hospital. This is not a proportionate response to our actions.

"Time and time again the police show that they do not keep us safe. Right now, Thales is actively profiting from bombs raining down on Gaza in violation of international law. Yet, the police are more concerned with protecting Thales' ability to operate than with ensuring the safety of the Scottish public or the peace and safety of the people currently in Gaza."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a demonstration in the Govan area of Glasgow, 12 people have been charged.

“Around 4.55am on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a protest at a business premises on Linthouse Road.

“Two men were arrested in connection with disorder offences. A third man was arrested on warrant.

“Around 11.40am, officers were called to a subsequent disturbance on Govan Road.

“A further nine people were arrested in connection with disorder offences.

“They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and reports for each will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Asked by The Herald about the allegations made by the protestors, Police Scotland did not respond. This story will be updated with any further comment.

A Thales spokesperson said: "Thales adheres to the UK Government’s industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.

"In the UK, we have an SME JV with Israeli company Elbit, called U-TacS. This is a UK-registered company that supplies systems to the UK MOD. It does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MOD.

"As we have said previously, while those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces."