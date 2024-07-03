Police Scotland have been accused of a "completely disproportionate response" to a protest at a factory in Glasgow, with demonstrators alleging they were pepper sprayed and beaten as 12 people were charged.
On Wednesday morning a group of around 100 people blockaded the entrance to the Thales plant in Govan, in protest over the company's ties to Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems.
Elbit produces 85% of drones used by the Israel Defence Forces as well as the same proportion of the country’s land-based equipment.
Thales said it had an SME joint venture with Elbit to produce drones, and that it supplies the UK Ministry of Defence and does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MOD.
Read More:
-
Activists blockade Glasgow factory as they call for end of arms sales to Israel
-
Police Scotland 'astonishing and shocking' to journalist at protest
-
The company, UAV Tactical Systems, is 51% owned by Elbit and produces the Watchkeeper WK450 drone for the British armed forces, which is based on the Elbit Hermes 450.
Following a previous protest at the factory in May, Police Scotland were accused of heavy-handed tactics toward protestors and intimidating behaviour toward members of the media.
Following Wednesday's demonstration there were 12 arrests, with those present again criticising the actions of law enforcement.
A spokesperson for the group told The Herald: "The police's actions today were a completely disproportionate response and a huge overreach of their powers.
"Arresting 142members of the public as a consequence of a mass protest against Thales' complicity in Israeli war crimes is an inappropriate and unnecessary escalation that does nothing for public safety. These actions raise the question of whose interests Police Scotland are trying to protect: ordinary people or just the profits of businesses.
"Many protestors were beaten by batons, others were pepper sprayed, and at least two people ending up in hospital. This is not a proportionate response to our actions.
"Time and time again the police show that they do not keep us safe. Right now, Thales is actively profiting from bombs raining down on Gaza in violation of international law. Yet, the police are more concerned with protecting Thales' ability to operate than with ensuring the safety of the Scottish public or the peace and safety of the people currently in Gaza."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a demonstration in the Govan area of Glasgow, 12 people have been charged.
“Around 4.55am on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a protest at a business premises on Linthouse Road.
“Two men were arrested in connection with disorder offences. A third man was arrested on warrant.
“Around 11.40am, officers were called to a subsequent disturbance on Govan Road.
“A further nine people were arrested in connection with disorder offences.
“They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and reports for each will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
Asked by The Herald about the allegations made by the protestors, Police Scotland did not respond. This story will be updated with any further comment.
A Thales spokesperson said: "Thales adheres to the UK Government’s industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.
"In the UK, we have an SME JV with Israeli company Elbit, called U-TacS. This is a UK-registered company that supplies systems to the UK MOD. It does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MOD.
"As we have said previously, while those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here