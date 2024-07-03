A new study has identified the clearest viewpoints in the world - with two Scottish landmarks making the top 10.
British hotel chain Premier Inn analysed 2023 weather data, including average cloud coverage, number of days per year with more than 50% cloud cover and average visibility grade for 98 popular viewpoints around the globe.
Each location was then scored on a 1 to 100 visibility scale to crown the world’s clearest views.
The research revealed that Grouse Mountain in Canada claims the top spot with a visibility score of 91. Known as ‘The Peak of Vancouver,’ the mountain offers visitors panoramic views of the bustling city, the shimmering expanse of the sea, and the sprawling forest landscape that stretches out below.
Cerro Otto’s Deck in the Patagonia region of Argentina, with its all-encompassing views of Lago Nahuel Huapi and the lower summits of the Andes, claimed second-place with a visibility score of 82.
Despite Britain’s reputation for poor weather, Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales scored a visibility score of 75 and ranks third on the list. On clear days, the view from Wales’ tallest mountain extends to the Brecon Beacons in the south and the peaks of Ireland to the west.
Meanwhile, two iconic German landmarks, the Berliner Fernsehturm and the Reichstag Dome, ranked among the world's top five clearest viewpoints, securing a joint fourth position.
Outside of the top three podium and within the top 10, two Scottish views - Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle - rank in joint seventh place, making them some of clearest views in the world.
Pen Y Fan in Wales rounds off the top 10, offering glorious views of the Usk Valley, reservoirs Talybont and Llwyn-on, and even the Cambrian Mountains on a clear day.
Five additional British views are among the world’s clearest top 20: The Blackpool Tower (13th), Cheddar Gorge (14th), Broadway Tower (15th) and Spinnaker Tower (16th).
A Premier Inn spokesperson commented: “There really is nothing worse than hiking to the top of a summit, climbing the steps to the top of a tower, or paying for a cable car up the mountain, only to find your view shrouded in clouds.
"We wanted to provide a list of the most reliable views around the UK and further afield so that people can ensure they get to see the best views possible while travelling.
"We were, quite frankly, pleasantly surprised to see so many British views feature. It’s great to know that some of the best views in the world reside right here on our doorsteps – and that there’s no doubt a Premier Inn is nearby so you can rest easy after taking in those unobstructed sights.”
