The Things You Forgot to Imagine
8 July-16 August. Entry free. Leith School of Art, 25 N Jct Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6HW.
Joanna Pemberton uses printmaking and sculpture to trace the journey of a sea urchin, from its initial conception to its eventual transformation into a fossil. The artists uses installations as well as traditional and digital printing processes to reimagine the forms and structures of the different stages of the creature’s metamorphosis.
https://www.joannepemberton.com/work
Etchings
6-27 July. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, 25 and 48 King Street, Glasgow, G1 5QO.
Scottish painter Andrew Cranston is showcasing five new editions at Glasgow Print Studio this month. For this body of work, Cranston worked closely with master printmaker Alistair Gow to experiment and play to create a complex but dreamy world.
https://privateviews.artlogic.net/2/e990310d1862921ae0b83b/
Scottish Mission Book Depot Keta
6 July-30 September. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.
The most significant display of Ghanaian artist El Anatsui’s practice ever staged in the UK is this exhibition spanning five decades of work. Extending to the building’s face, the exhibition has turned Talbot Rice gallery into an open-air gallery. The display also features a new work made specifically for the gallery.
https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/el-anatsui-scottish-mission-book-depot-keta
11 July-26 August. Entry from £25. SEC Centre, Glasgow, G3 8YW.
Immerse yourself in Van Gogh’s artwork like you have never seen it before. The experience combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.
https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/jrdv5a
Colour-Less
6 July-28 September. Entry free. Tower Foyer Gallery, Tower Building, Dundee, DD1 4HN.
Take a step away from colour into this striking exhibition of black and white art. Featuring drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and sculpture, every work on display demonstrates what can be created without a colour palette.
https://www.dundee.ac.uk/events/colour-less
Songs about Roses
13 July-6 October. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
The first ever solo exhibition - in Scotland - of Ibrahim Mahama’s work is on display at the Fruitmarket in Edinburgh. The artist is known for his evocative, large-scale and site-specific installations that speak to the cultural and social effects of post-colonialism and global migration. For Fruitmarket, Mahama has made a brand new body of work inspired by the gallery’s unique physical location.
https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/
Mesmerising Mechanisms
6 July. Entry free. Water of Leith Conservation Trust, 24 Lanark Road, Edinburgh, EH14 1TQ.
Mesmerising Mechanisms is a hands-on exhibition featuring a collection of wooden machines designed and built by Ian Graham of Colinton Clocks. The machines demonstrate the fascinating, and often bewildering, motion of mechanisms. Pop along to discover clocks with visible mechanisms, drawing machines and ball runners.
https://www.colintonclocks.co.uk/mesmerising-mechanisms
Elements
6-31 July. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
Artists Jonathan Barber, David Quinn and Adam Taylor are all known for their minimal aesthetic. Although each has their own unique process, they collectively create work which characterises minimalism, eliminating non-essential elements to allow the viewer to focus solely on the fundamental components of the artwork.
https://andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/99-elements-jonathan-barber-david-quinn-adam-taylor/overview/
Memoria Exhibition
6 July-9 August. Entry free. Pathfoot Galleries, Pathfoot Building, University of Stirling, FK9 4LN.
Audrey Grant has been the University of Stirling’s Artist in Residence throughout the 2023/24 academic year and has used that time to interrogate the landscape to uncover undiscovered aspects of a parkland whose primary function is now as a university institution. Through a variety of media, Grant considers and responds to the visible and invisible traces left on the historic Airthrey Estate.
https://www.stir.ac.uk/events/23-24/art-collection/memoria-exhibition/
Karen Masters
7 July-6 September. Entry free. Dunfermline Carnegie Library, 1-7 Abbot Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7N.
This exhibition by mixed-media artist Karen Masters is the culmination of four years of research into her ancestors and their stories, but also in developing her sculptural skills in ceramics. At the start of lockdown, Masters discovered a suitcase with a handwritten family tree created by her great aunt which started a journey in research and creativity.
https://www.onfife.com/event/exhibition-karen-masters/
