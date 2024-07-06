https://privateviews.artlogic.net/2/e990310d1862921ae0b83b/

Scottish Mission Book Depot Keta

6 July-30 September. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.

The most significant display of Ghanaian artist El Anatsui’s practice ever staged in the UK is this exhibition spanning five decades of work. Extending to the building’s face, the exhibition has turned Talbot Rice gallery into an open-air gallery. The display also features a new work made specifically for the gallery.

https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/el-anatsui-scottish-mission-book-depot-keta

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Image: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience)

11 July-26 August. Entry from £25. SEC Centre, Glasgow, G3 8YW.

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh’s artwork like you have never seen it before. The experience combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/jrdv5a

Colour-Less

6 July-28 September. Entry free. Tower Foyer Gallery, Tower Building, Dundee, DD1 4HN.

Take a step away from colour into this striking exhibition of black and white art. Featuring drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and sculpture, every work on display demonstrates what can be created without a colour palette.

https://www.dundee.ac.uk/events/colour-less

Songs about Roses

13 July-6 October. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

The first ever solo exhibition - in Scotland - of Ibrahim Mahama’s work is on display at the Fruitmarket in Edinburgh. The artist is known for his evocative, large-scale and site-specific installations that speak to the cultural and social effects of post-colonialism and global migration. For Fruitmarket, Mahama has made a brand new body of work inspired by the gallery’s unique physical location.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/

Mesmerising Mechanisms

6 July. Entry free. Water of Leith Conservation Trust, 24 Lanark Road, Edinburgh, EH14 1TQ.

Mesmerising Mechanisms is a hands-on exhibition featuring a collection of wooden machines designed and built by Ian Graham of Colinton Clocks. The machines demonstrate the fascinating, and often bewildering, motion of mechanisms. Pop along to discover clocks with visible mechanisms, drawing machines and ball runners.

https://www.colintonclocks.co.uk/mesmerising-mechanisms

Elements

6-31 July. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Artists Jonathan Barber, David Quinn and Adam Taylor are all known for their minimal aesthetic. Although each has their own unique process, they collectively create work which characterises minimalism, eliminating non-essential elements to allow the viewer to focus solely on the fundamental components of the artwork.

https://andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/99-elements-jonathan-barber-david-quinn-adam-taylor/overview/

Memoria Exhibition

6 July-9 August. Entry free. Pathfoot Galleries, Pathfoot Building, University of Stirling, FK9 4LN.

Audrey Grant has been the University of Stirling’s Artist in Residence throughout the 2023/24 academic year and has used that time to interrogate the landscape to uncover undiscovered aspects of a parkland whose primary function is now as a university institution. Through a variety of media, Grant considers and responds to the visible and invisible traces left on the historic Airthrey Estate.

https://www.stir.ac.uk/events/23-24/art-collection/memoria-exhibition/