An emergency response to a holidaymaker who sustained leg injuries after falling 15 feet from a coastal path near St Abbs Head at the weekend marked the milestone 6,000th call out for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).
The charity-funded life-saving service scrambled a helicopter air ambulance from its Perth base to the east coast emergency, landing on the beach at Broadhaven Bay close to the injured woman.
Working with colleagues from HM Coastguard land and sea resources, SCAA paramedics stretchered the woman to the waiting helicopter and airlifted her to specialist care at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh – just a 20-minute flight away.
Russell Mackay, SCAA’s Operations Support Officer, said that while the St Abbs mission marked a milestone for the charity, everyone’s thoughts were with the injured woman.
“We’re so pleased SCAA was available to attend for what must have been a painful and anxious experience for the patient and her family,” he said. “Everyone at SCAA wishes her a speedy and full recovery.”
READ MORE: Demand for charity air ambulance continues to grow after busiest ever year
Russell highlighted the 6,000th call out as an important landmark in SCAA’s growth.
‘We launched in 2013 with one Bolkow 105 helicopter and responded to 289 call outs in our first year,” he explained.
“We have just completed our 11th and busiest year ever with over 1,000 call outs, showing the growing and continuous demand for our life-saving service.”
SCAA now operates two bases – at Perth and Aberdeen – with two larger H135 helicopter air ambulances and two Rapid Response Vehicles, crewed by a pool of 12 paramedics and four pilots.
“This significant milestone mission for SCAA - and the thousands of lives we have saved and impacted on positively over the years - is due entirely to the generous support of the public and the many trusts, foundations, businesses and organisations who recognise the vital service we provide,” said Russell. “We owe them all a huge debt of gratitude as we mark the 6,000 responses made possible by their donations.
“In those 6,000 responses, we have flown as far north as Fair Isle and south to Newcastle, west to the Outer Hebrides and all along the east coast, ensuring those most in need receive the best and fastest possible care.
“SCAA will continue to evolve in order to respond to those most seriously ill or injured, in every part of Scotland,” he added.
SCAA is a vital part of the 999-emergency response network in Scotland, working alongside sister services or on its own, particularly at more remote and rural locations.
“Our involvement at St Abbs Head was yet another example of our partnership working with other emergency responders in order to achieve the best patient outcomes and fastest delivery of care,” he said. “Whether operating as part of a multi-service response – or as the sole responder at an emergency – SCAA has proved invaluable to the people of Scotland and our 6,000th call out allows us a chance to reflect on the many we have helped and all who have helped us.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here