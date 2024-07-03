An Edinburgh-based brewery has secured a deal with Asda to stock its vegan and gluten-free beers.
Bellfield Brewery has worked with Asda to secure a new listing for three lines from its 330ml canned range into 40 of the retailer’s stores across Scotland.
Three products from the core Bellfield Brewery beer range will now be on shelves. Lawless Village IPA, a copper-coloured, aromatic beer brewed with Centennial American hops for a modern citrusy finish; Bohemian Pilsner, a classic pale Czech pilsner with a light body and gentle floral notes; and Mega City IPA, an American IPA balancing robust bitterness with a rich, fruity hop character.
Bellfield Brewery is recognised as the UK’s first gluten-free brewery, with all beer products certified by Coeliac UK and registered with the Vegan Society.
The brewery was founded in 2015 by two friends, Alistair Brown who has Coeliac disease, and Giselle Dye.
It won Independent Scottish Brewery of the Year in 2023.
Alistair Brown, Bellfield Brewery Founder & CEO said: “We are delighted to partner with Asda to launch our product into its Scottish stores. Here at Bellfield, we believe that great tasting beer should be available for everyone, so it’s exciting to see our products hit the shelves of such a major retailer. Our company mission is simple - to produce exceptionally tasty beers that everyone can enjoy, and it’s great to have Asda on board with us as part of that mission.”
Keith Robertson, Head Brewer at Bellfield Brewery, added: “We are a small team, and we all have a stake in the business, so we all share the same passion of producing delicious IPAs, Ales, Lagers and Pilsners that everyone can experience. We love to enjoy good gluten-free food - so why not brew excellent gluten-free beers to complement it.”
Polly Jones, Head of Asda Corporate Affairs in Scotland, said: “At Asda we understand the importance of catering to a range of dietary needs, so we’re pleased to partner with a local business like Bellfield Brewery to answer this call.
“The range really is a testament to the quality of local produce coming out of Edinburgh and Scotland as a whole, and we’re thrilled to get behind the team at Bellfield, who are brewing delicious gluten-free, vegan beers on our doorstep!”
