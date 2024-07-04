The 21-room Lodge on the Loch in Onich, looking down Loch Linnhe, is described as an exceptional property, featuring 21 bedrooms, which is “now available for sale and represents a unique opportunity for prospective operators”.

The property has spectacular views down Loch Linnhe (Image: CCL Property)

CCL Property said: “The lodge's prime location, combined with the natural beauty of the area, ensures its popularity among tourists and locals alike.”

David Pickering, the representative from CCL Property, said: "The Lodge on the Loch is an exciting acquisition for any operator. Its stunning location, coupled with the panoramic views and the area's popularity, makes it a highly attractive investment.

“We anticipate significant interest from buyers looking to capitalize on the thriving tourism sector in the Highlands."

CCL Property “invites interested parties to explore this rare opportunity to own a piece of the Scottish Highlands”.

The property has been put on the market at £950,000.