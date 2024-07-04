A family-owned hotel in a “stunning” location has been brought to market for sale.
Nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the Lodge on the Loch offers “breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, making it an ideal acquisition for those looking to invest in a high-potential hospitality business”, agent CCL Property said.
The 21-room Lodge on the Loch in Onich, looking down Loch Linnhe, is described as an exceptional property, featuring 21 bedrooms, which is “now available for sale and represents a unique opportunity for prospective operators”.
CCL Property said: “The lodge's prime location, combined with the natural beauty of the area, ensures its popularity among tourists and locals alike.”
David Pickering, the representative from CCL Property, said: "The Lodge on the Loch is an exciting acquisition for any operator. Its stunning location, coupled with the panoramic views and the area's popularity, makes it a highly attractive investment.
“We anticipate significant interest from buyers looking to capitalize on the thriving tourism sector in the Highlands."
CCL Property “invites interested parties to explore this rare opportunity to own a piece of the Scottish Highlands”.
The property has been put on the market at £950,000.
