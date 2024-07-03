A “wonderful lifestyle opportunity” on the banks of a famous Scottish loch has been brought to market.
The property comprises a “magnificent family residence with four detached letting chalets, located in an enviable position on the picturesque banks of Loch Awe”, joint agents Smith and Clough Business Associates and Bell Ingram said.
“Occupying the ground floor of Sonachan House, a fine Scottish residence situated on the banks of Loch Awe, Kintyre Apartment is a generously proportioned four-bedroom property, a wonderful family home for those looking for a lifestyle change,” the agents said.
“The property is entered from the front elevation, with the main door leading into a spacious hallway. To the left, the drawing room is positioned to the front of the property, a grand room in which to entertain family and friends.
“Bay windows flood the room with natural light, while a large, multi-fuel stove is set within an ornate fireplace, offering warmth and comfort in equal measure.”
The agents also said: “Four established letting chalets are included within the sale, each benefitting from individual parking areas and all located within a short walk from the banks of Loch Awe.
"The properties sit within a loch side field, sweeping down to on the banks of Loch Awe, possibly offering scope for future development or holiday let use, subject to the necessary planning consents. The chalets have a proven track record, popular with holidaymakers looking to spend time on the water. Each chalet benefits from open views across the loch and beyond, to Ben Cruachan.”
The agents added: “The properties at Sonachan House are located just a short drive from the local facilities and amenities in Dalmally, Inveraray and the main central hub of Oban."
The agents said the guide price is £725,000.
