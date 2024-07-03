A project board was then set up to refurbish the site, before a feasibility study was completed in 2021.

Work commenced on site in March 2023 and took nine months to complete. There were delays with availability of materials and provision of shower charging units.

READ MORE: Police road safety patrols to increase on key tourist routes in Highlands

The improvements at the site have seen a significant interior refurbishment, new cubicles, sanitary ware, LED lighting, wet wall, flooring, CCTV, consumable holders, baby change stations, disabled facilities, and showers with contactless charging.

Exterior works were a new pitched roof, new lockers, a new wall, footpath, and access ramp as well as signage and exterior CCTV and LED lighting.

Cllr Raymond Bremner said: “This project has shown that with dedicated partnership working and a varied funding package the Council can deliver a fantastic facility suitable for a variety of users, locals, and tourists.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved and for their commitment to making it work, despite the challenges.”