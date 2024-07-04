The Herald
General election LIVE: Country goes to the polls

Live

Live coverage of the general election on polling day

General Election 2024
Politics
Scotland
By The Herald Election Team

  • General election campaigns end
  • Country goes to the polls
  • Labour tipped for massive majority
  • Election in Scotland 'on a knife edge'

