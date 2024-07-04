The opinion polls suggest Labour is on course to secure a majority in the House of Commons to form a new government while in Scotland polls suggest the SNP will keep 24 seats.

This is also the first General Election where voters will need to show identification before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022.

Voters will be unable to have their say unless they show photographic identification to the polling station staff.

So what ID is acceptable?





You must present one of the following forms of photgraphic identification in order to vote in person at a polling station.

However, if your ID is expired it can still be used, as long as the photo looks like you.

a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)

a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

a UK passport

a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

a Blue Badge

a biometric residence permit (BRP)

a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)

a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card

a Voter Authority Certificate

an Anonymous Elector’s Document

You can also use one of the following travel passes as a photo ID when you vote: