A popular Glasgow music festival that champions local talent has announced the first wave of acts for its tenth anniversary.
Taking place across venues in Glasgow’s east end, Tenement Trail will return for its tenth consecutive year on October 12, 2024.
Organisers DF Concerts and Tenement TV say they’re thrilled to keep showcasing underrepresented bands and that fans could catch sets from Scotland’s up-and-coming acts that could make it big soon.
Artists to play Tenement Trail during the early stages of their career include Scotland’s very own Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Yungblud, and The Big Moon.
The first headliner to be announced for this year's festival is Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, who have been a long-standing fixture in the Scottish music scene having played TRNSMT’s mainstage, the infamous Barrowland Ballroom and released two albums and multiple Eps.
The politically and socially charged outfit also played at Glastonbury in 2019.
Frontman Declan Welsh said he was thrilled to be going back to where it all started for him.
He said: “Tenement TV were the first ever people to put me on a festival line-up. They’ve been with me ever since so to headline TENEMENT TRAIL feels like a proper homecoming moment.
“Last time we headlined The Barras, the place was sold out and bouncing. There’s nothing like this city and that venue and we know we can give a set that no one else can. Excited is an understatement.”
Founder of Tenement TV and Tenement Trail, Chae Houston added: “This is the tenth edition of TENEMENT TRAIL festival and we’re so excited to have Declan Welsh & The Decadent West on the bill.
“The band has been part of TTV and TT’s story for a decade and it’s exactly what this festival is all about supporting local talent from the ground up. Their headline set is going to be one to remember.”
The festival enjoyed a long and successful stay on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow with host venues including, The Garage, 02 ABC, Broadcast, Nice n Sleazys, and King Tuts before changing settings in 2019.
Organisers decided to make the move to Glasgow’s east end with the venues now including The Barrowland Ballroom, Saint Luke’s, BAAD, Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate, and McChuills.
Partnering with the festival for another year is Tennent’s Lager, who say supporting local music and venues is something close to the company’s values.
Senior Brand Manager for Tennent’s Lager, Hazel Alexander said: “We are delighted to partner with TENEMENT TRAIL again in 2024, as part of our SpotLight Project which is investing 3.5% of Tennent’s Light’s profits into grassroots Scottish arts and culture.
“The SpotLight Project has seen funds support creatives in Scotland, including previous TRAIL alumni Bemz and Kitti. Supporting the music industry in Scotland is something we're extremely proud to do and we cannot wait to see TRAIL venues filled with local talent again this October.”
The full list of artists confirmed in the first wave of acts today were Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, Aim For Two, Bottle Rockets, Dallas Love Field, Dutch Wine, Honey, Humour, Imogen & The Knife, Kilgour, Kuleeangee, Lacuna, Majesty Palm, Neon Waltz, Parliamo, Peach Crumb, PVC, Redolent, Slate, SLIX, The Era, The Pill, The Zebecks, TTSSFU and YESNOMAYBE.
Tickets are on sale now at the Tenement Trail website.
