“The Park Bar is a well-known establishment in the ever-popular West End of Glasgow,” the agent said.

“This pub is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, benefitting from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.

“The Park Bar is well-known establishment in Glasgow and beyond, offering an excellent range of drinks and the capacity to supply hearty pub grub.”

Graham + Sibbald also said: “The pub offers a large open plan bar seating area on the ground floor with a warm welcoming atmosphere, a wraparound bar, and a fully fitted commercial kitchen. The pub seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”

The agent said the premises offer “a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the large footfall in the hustle and bustle of Finnieston”.

Nina Steele, the current leaseholder, said that it had been “a privilege to run The Park Bar over the last 30 odd years”, adding: “The Park plays a special role not only in the local community but also within Gaeldom and with followers of traditional Ceilidh music. Thank you to all our fantastic customers, we have made many friends from all over the world.”

The pub was sold to an English-based Trust Inns by Dundas Heritable last year. Martin Sutherland, of Graham + Sibbald, said: “This pub is an institution in the West End that already has an established reputation and client base.”

Graham + Sibbald is now marketing the premises at £75,000 a year for the leasehold interest, with a premium of £225,000.

Family firm is 'first of its kind' in Scotland to change hands in employee buyout

A Scottish independent motor vehicle repair company has changed hands in an employee buyout.

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs said it is charting a new future after being sold to an Employee Ownership Trust formed by its 14 staff. The company has been in business for over 28 years and said it is recognised as one of the top repair centres in the UK after winning numerous independent repair centre awards and having Investor in People Gold Standard Recognition, with a turnover of £2 million.

