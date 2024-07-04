The leaders of the Scottish political parties have made their way to the polling stations to cast their votes in the General Election.
The ballots opened on Thursday morning in the first UK-wide vote since 2019 and it’s widely expected that Labour will take victory and form the next government.
Keir Starmer will then take over at 10 Downing Street if the results go as expected when they are confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning, with the polls opened from 7am to 10pm across the UK.
There’s still a lot to be decided in Scotland, though, with it expected to be a battle between the SNP and Labour for the seats north of the border.
The SNP won 48 seats in 2019 while Labour had just a single MP as the Tories took six and the Liberal Democrats picked up four.
Scottish Labour, under Anas Sarwar, have enjoyed a resurgence in the last couple of years with the Tories in turmoil and it’s expected that they will do much better this time around.
Mr Sarwar cast his vote at Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow on Thursday morning and was accompanied by his wife Furheen and son Aliyan. He also met with Labour candidate for Glasgow South West Zubir Ahmed and shook hands with activists from his own party as well as the SNP.
READ MORE: General election LIVE: Country goes to the polls
There was one protestor though, with a woman holding a sign that said ‘Starmer is a snake’.
Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney also cast his vote and was with his son Matthew when he made his way to the Burrelton Village Hall in Perthshire.
One of the more intriguing contests comes in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, which sees Douglas Ross contesting it. The outgoing Scottish Tory leader left many upset when he decided to stand in place of the popular former MP David Duguid, who was barred from standing by his party due to ill health.
There’s no Labour candidate there either with Andy Brown being suspended and stripped of support because of reports of controversial social media posts which he denies.
Mr Ross cast his vote at Fogwatt Hall, near Elgin in Moray while Scottish Green leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were in Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also cast his vote at a polling place in the capital.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here