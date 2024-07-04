Police did discover a massive cannabis grow house inside the building and it has an estimated street value of £673,000.

They are now appealing for information about the property and if anyone has seen anyone entering or leaving.

PC Phoebe Pritchard of the Ayrshire Proactive Crime Team said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident but we need more information to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“This is a significant cannabis cultivation within a busy area of Ayr and I’m appealing to the public for information.

“Do you live or work in the area and have seen activity at the premises? Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area which may be of significance?

“I’d ask anyone with information to please report it to us via 101, quoting reference 0514 of July 2. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”