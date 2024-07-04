Her modern version will form a feature length, 90-minute long episode as part of new content coming to the CBBC and iPlayer.

The Primrose Railway Children follows Phoebe as the main character, putting the focus on the younger child, unlike Nesbit’s book, where the eldest child is often the focus.

Phoebe lives with her older sister Becks, younger brother Perry and their mother in the Scottish city as they deal with her father’s disappearance.

They then move to the remote Highlands of Scotland, where they have to get to grips with a different kind of world.

Filming is scheduled to take place in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that road closures will be in place on Netherby Drive and Albert Drive on July 12 to allow filming to take place.