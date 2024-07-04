The cameras are set to roll on BBC's reimagined version of The Railway Children in Glasgow this month.
Dame Jacqueline was inspired by Edith Nesbit’s original 1905 novel to release The Primrose Railway Children in 2021.
Her modern version will form a feature length, 90-minute long episode as part of new content coming to the CBBC and iPlayer.
The Primrose Railway Children follows Phoebe as the main character, putting the focus on the younger child, unlike Nesbit’s book, where the eldest child is often the focus.
READ MORE: Reimagined version of The Railway Children to be filmed in Glasgow
Phoebe lives with her older sister Becks, younger brother Perry and their mother in the Scottish city as they deal with her father’s disappearance.
They then move to the remote Highlands of Scotland, where they have to get to grips with a different kind of world.
Filming is scheduled to take place in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.
Glasgow City Council has confirmed that road closures will be in place on Netherby Drive and Albert Drive on July 12 to allow filming to take place.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here