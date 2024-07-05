A popular hotel set in a picturesque location has been brought to market for sale.
The 14-bedroom hotel is an "eye-catching premises with an enviable prominent, elevated position enjoying panoramic views", agent Graham + Sibbald said.
The Cullen Bay Hotel is located in the scenic seaside village of Cullen on the Moray Firth.
"Cullen offers aesthetic scenery with its long sandy beach, golf course and walking trails.
"Being a popular tourist destination, well-known for its traditional Scottish delicacy Cullen Skink, provides a number of holiday lets and accommodation, and a collection of local services for both tourists and locals alike."
The hotel, itself known for its award-winning Cullen Skink, looks out over the Moray Firth and Cullen Golf Course.
Graham + Sibbald said: "It has mix of public areas that offer a range of rooms in which guests can relax, plus there are excellent dining facilities, with both restaurants fully equipped with large glazed windows to be fully immersed in the stunning views.
"The hotel’s letting accommodation is located at first floor level, with the majority also benefitting from the sea views. Externally the hotel sits on approximately two acres of land, which offers massive potential for further development, subject to the necessary planning consent."
There is also car parking for around 60 cars as well as an "impressive beer garden and children’s play area".
The agent added: "The Cullen Bay Hotel has successfully been owned and operated by the sellers for 11-years and over the years they have upgraded and refurbished the hotel to form the impressive business we see today."
Katie Tait, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: "The availability of the Cullen Bay Hotel presents a wonderful opportunity to purchase a long established, incredibly popular, impressive hotel business situated in one of the most picturesque locations on the north east coast."
The Cullen Bay Hotel is available at offers over £1.1 million.
